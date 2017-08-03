The Keeping Up with the Kardashians Anniversary Special Trailer Will Give You All the Feels

Can you believe Keeping Up with the Kardashians has been on the air for 10 years already?

So much has changed over the past decade—kids, marriages, breakups— but our obsession with the show has remained the same. To commemorate the momentous feat, the Kar-Jenner clan (along with Scott Disick, of course) gathered for a Ryan Seacrest-hosted anniversary special.

As you might have imagined, there are lots of screams, so much laughter, and plenty of tears when the family recounts some of the most emotional moments since the show's inception. "It's like The Shade Room everyday," Mrs. Kardashian West hilariously stated. Who better to throw shade at you than your sisters?

Khloé revealed that she was setup on a blind date with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, while the youngest of the family, Kylie exclaimed: "I can't even remember a time before Keeping Up."

Oldest sister Kourtney goes incognito as a reporter in a blonde wig, and asks random people on the street their thoughts on the famous family. "Can you believe those whores have lasted for 10 years?" she jokingly quips.

The 90-minute Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary special airs on Sunday, September 24 at 9 p.m. on E!