Keanu Reeves's Floating Head Made a Cameo in the Spongebob Trailer

Keanu Reeves sees Scarlett Johansson's insistence that she could play "any tree," and raises her a role as a tumbleweed of sage.

In his latest role, Reeves makes an appearance as a floating head in a ball of sage in the upcoming The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, aptly named "Sage."

And just like his turn in Always Be My Maybe, the role looks to be Keanu Reeves at his most Keanu Reeves: a wise oracle who transcends even computer animation.

"Hello, call me Sage. I’m made out of sage and I am a sage, so it works out pretty well," he can be seen saying in the trailer, with a literal twinkle in his eye.

The "Keanu-ssance" is clearly still alive and well. Earlier this year, Reeves also made an appearance in Toy Story 4 as Duke Caboom, a Canadian stuntman toy, in addition to starring in John Wick 3 as well as all the internet's fantasies.

And now, he might even get us all to go see the Spongebob movie.