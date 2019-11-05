It's Time to Meet Artist Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves is sparking relationship rumors after walking the red carpet hand-in-hand with artist Alexandra Grant over the weekend. It was a rare moment for the typically private actor, who doesn't usually bring a plus-one to events — and as sad as we may be that he appears to be off the market, we're also overjoyed that the internet's boyfriend seems to have found a girlfriend.

Here's what we know about Grant.

She's an artist.

Grant is a Los Angeles-based artist who works in many mediums, according to her website: painting, drawing, sculpture, film, and photography.

Her work, according to the site, "probes ideas of translation, identity, dis/location, and social responsibility." She is also the creator of the grantLOVE project, which has raised funds for arts-based non-profits.

She and Reeves have known each other for years.

Grant has previously worked with Reeves on his 2011 book Ode to Happiness, as well as on his 2016 book, Shadows. While this may have been their first major red carpet together, they attended the MOCA Benefit together in May, and were holding hands at a Saint Laurent show in June.

She's also his business partner.

People notes that Reeves and Grant founded a publishing house together in 2017 called X Artists’ Books.

The publishing house is described as a "small publisher of thoughtful, high-quality, artist-centered books that fit within and between genres."

All in all, it sounds like a match made in creative heaven.