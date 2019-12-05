Keanu Reeves's Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Revealed Why She Doesn't Dye Her Gray Hair

Artist Alexandra Grant is explaining why she doesn't dye her gray hair.

Grant, 46, who is reportedly dating Keanu Reeves, shared a screenshot of a Newsweek article about hair dye on her Instagram, writing, "I went gray prematurely in my early 20's ... and dyed my hair every color along the way until I couldn't tolerate the toxicity of the dyes any more. In my 30's I let my hair turn 'blonde' ... I love and support that every womxn can choose how she wants to look at every age. But/and, if womxn are perishing from beauty standards ... then let's talk about those beauty standards. Love to all womxn!"

"Womxn" is an intersectional term meant to include transgender women, nonbinary people, and women of color.

The Newsweek piece examined a study from the International Journal of Cancer, which found, based on the medical records of more than 45,000 women, a positive correlation between permanent hair dye and breast cancer — particularly among black women. The study doesn't claim breast cancer is directly caused by hair dyes, but suggests some hair dyes might contain substances capable of causing cancer.

When Grant stepped out holding hands with Reeves on the red carpet last month, some people assumed she was older than him due to her gray hair (she's nine years younger).

Some even mistook her for gray-haired actress Helen Mirren, who was pleased with the comparison: "That was very flattering on me, you know, because she's obviously lovely."