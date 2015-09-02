Wishing Keanu Reeves an Excellent 51st Birthday!

Happy birthday, Keanu Reeves! The actor, who turns 51 today, may have come a long way from his Bill & Ted days, but as talks of a third installment suggest, his popularity doesn't seem to have waned one bit over the years. Excellent!

There's no doubt Reeves is well known for his action-star roles in cult classics like The Matrix trilogy, Point Break, and Speed; but he's enjoyed a far more prolific career over the last few decades, acting in movies ranging from the dramatic (My Own Private Idaho, Bram Stoker's Dracula), to the romantic (A Walk in the Clouds), to—who could forget?—the comedic (Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure).

Not only has Reeves been keeping busy with film projects (he's returning for the John Wick sequel), the actor's been fueling—literally—his motorcycle passions, co-founding Arch Motorcycle Company, a shop that manufactures custom bikes.

Whether he's lighting up the screen or the road, the ever-youthful Reeves has shown his star power has legs. Here's wishing the actor a most excellent day of celebrations!

PHOTOS: Stars Who've Turned 50 and Keep Getting Better with Age