Keanu Reeves Walked the Red Carpet With His Girlfriend for the First Time, Ever

You've probably been watching Keanu Reeves flicks for as long as you can remember, but for the first time, ever, Reeves brought a date to an event. It's tough to imagine, but for as long as we've been watching Matrix movies, John Wick movies, and Constantine, he's never brought a plus one to anything. That's changed, because Reeves arrived at the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci with artist Alexandra Grant on his arm and basically gave every Keanu stan what they've wanted for over three decades.

People notes that the two have been longtime collaborators, Grant worked with Reeves on his 2011 poetry book, Ode to Happiness, and provided the illustrations for follow-up work, 2016's Shadows. In 2017, the two co-founded a publishing house, X Artists' Books.

The Daily Mail adds that Reeves hasn't been single forever. In the past, he's been linked with (but never officially dated) Sandra Bullock and Amanda De Cadenet, but this is the first time he's brought a real-life date along to an event. The newspaper describes Grant as a "Los Angeles-based artist, who uses language and exchanges with writers as a source for imagery in sculpture, painting, drawing, and video." She has work on display at LACMA and last weekend's events confirm rumors of the two dating after they were spotted together in Los Angeles a few weeks ago.

Reeves has been notoriously private about his romantic life. For most of the '90s, he was seeing actor Jennifer Syme, who was known for her work with director David Lynch. The Daily Mail reports that Syme passed away in 2001 after a car collision.