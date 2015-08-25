See Kayla Kosmalski, a 9-Year-Old Model with Down Syndrome, Make Her GapKids Fashion Show Debut

Meet Kayla Kosmalski: the spunky little 9-year-old—with the sweetest smile—who has Down Syndrome and is taking the kids’ modeling world by storm. Just this past weekend, she walked in Ellen DeGeneres’s GapKids x ED fashion show in Miami and, we have to say, she looked pretty cool while doing so.

#highfashion pose was a hit at the #GapKidsXEd launch in @gaplincolnrd ❤️ we are #changingthefaceofbeauty with @gap @gapkids @theellenshow @edbyellen A photo posted by Princess Kayla (@princesskaylascourt) on Aug 24, 2015 at 12:28pm PDT

Styled in a baseball cap, a classic Gap T-shirt and printed denim shorts, Kosmalski appeared cool and collected as she strutted her stuff during the back-to-school-themed fashion show—even offering up high-fives to some of the attendees. So fun!

#highfives as we head to the runway for the #GapKidsXEd fashion show launch party at @gaplincolnrd ⭐️ @gap @gapkids @edbyellen @theellenshow #changingthefaceofbeauty A photo posted by Princess Kayla (@princesskaylascourt) on Aug 24, 2015 at 12:14pm PDT

The event, which was put on by Changing the Face of Beauty, a non-profit that works to create equal representation in the media of people with disabilities, featured DeGeneres’s new clothing line for GapKids. In total, 13 girls (four of whom had a disability) walked in the show.

In a recent interview with People, Katie Driscoll, Changing the Face of Beauty’s founder, expressed her gratitude at being able to partner with Gap, saying “This is a huge opportunity for us—back to school is an important time for us because the 13 percent of kids [with disabilities] going back aren’t represented by the media.”

To follow Kosmalski’s modeling journey, be sure to check out her Instagram where she posts all things pretty and pink. Congrats, Kayla!

