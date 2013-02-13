Kaufmanfranco's Secret Runway Dress: Headed to the Oscars?

They've dressed red-carpet stars like Taylor Swift and Julianne Hough, but Ken Kaufman and Isaac Franco of Kaufmanfranco had never seen their clothes on a runway—until Monday! The designing duo had their first runway show ever at Lincoln Center, with Ashley Greene and Jane Krakowski sitting in the front row, and it went off without a hitch—except for the fact that one ruffled black dress popped up in the finale without ever walking in the show. "Yep, one of the dresses didn't end up on the runway! And the two girls in brown who came out weren't supposed to," Franco laughed backstage, where we met him and Kaufman after the show. So, could the secret dress be headed a big Hollywood event later this month? "Maybe!" both boys coyly replied, with Kaufman adding, "We have a couple of hidden dresses at home! We always like keeping a little something behind." There's only one way to find out if the dress makes it to the Oscars: Tune in to the Academy Awards on February 24th—we'll be watching with you!

