Katy Perry's Stylist on How to Make Your Work Outfits Pop

Katy Perry’s rule-breaking style—from her light-up dresses to her candy costumes to her rainbow hair—is one of the things we love most about the pop star (and why she landed on our cover!). And according to her stylist and BFF Johnny Wujek, you can learn a little something from her wild choices. “Fashion is adventurous, so take risks,” he told InStyle.com at the New York premiere party for America’s Next Top Model: College Edition, Cycle 19, a show he joins this season as Photo Shoot Creative Consultant. You can even take some chances for your work wardrobe, he insisted. “There are certain situations where you need to dress a certain way, but I think in any situation you can jazz it up and make it fun, whether it’s an accessory or a color of a shoe,” he said. “How often do you look down and say ‘Omigod, those shoes are insane.’ Or, ‘That ring or that earring is amazing.’ All you need is a touch to get something going.” Bottom line: “Don’t play it safe,” he said. “I don’t play by the rules. It’s always about something to add a little excitement and push it a little bit further.” Catch more of Johnny Wujek on this season of America’s Next Top Model, premiering tomorrow, Friday, August 24th at 8/7c on The CW.

