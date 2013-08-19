Katy Perry's "Roar" Set to Break Records, Christina Aguilera Scent Scoop and More
1. Katy Perry's power anthem "Roar" is set to surpass Lady Gaga's "Applause" on the charts. [EW]
2. Christina Aguilera gave fans a sneak peek of her new fragrance on Twitter. [Twitter]
3. Lee Daniels' The Butler swept away competition at the box office this weekend. [THR]
4. Anna Gunn and Aaron Paul dish about the events from last night's episode of Breaking Bad. [E! Online]
5. Get your first peak at the third season of Girls by watching the new teaser trailer. [YouTube]
6. Aww! Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxwell is adorable! [HuffPo]