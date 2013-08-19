Katy Perry's "Roar" Set to Break Records, Christina Aguilera Scent Scoop and More

Image zoom Weinstein Company, Getty, Twitter, Facebook (3)

1. Katy Perry's power anthem "Roar" is set to surpass Lady Gaga's "Applause" on the charts. [EW]

2. Christina Aguilera gave fans a sneak peek of her new fragrance on Twitter. [Twitter]

3. Lee Daniels' The Butler swept away competition at the box office this weekend. [THR]

4. Anna Gunn and Aaron Paul dish about the events from last night's episode of Breaking Bad. [E! Online]

5. Get your first peak at the third season of Girls by watching the new teaser trailer. [YouTube]

6. Aww! Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxwell is adorable! [HuffPo]