Katy Perry's Project Runway Connection

Katy Perry touched down in Mexico City this weekend to promote new fragrance Purr wearing a lilac one-shoulder sparkly dress by Nikolaki. The Los Angeles label is designed by Nick Verreos and David Paul, the former who you may remember as a Project Runway contestant in season two. While he didn't win his season, Verreos (inset) went on to dress Project Runway host Heidi Klum, Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba, and now, Perry in his Nikolaki designs.

