Katy Perry's Pink Hair

PacificCoastNews; Getty Images
Sharon Clott Kanter
Aug 02, 2011 @ 2:30 pm

She's been blond, brunet, black, red, and even blue, but now Katy Perry has gone pink! The singer debuted the bright new hue in Los Angeles yesterday. “I have been dying my hair since 10pm! Good GOD let me get to my destination tonight!” she Tweeted last week. What do you think of the new color? Tell us in the comments!

