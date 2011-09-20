Katy Perry's October InStyle Cover: Watch the Video!

Katy Perry fans, get excited: In celebration of our October cover girl, InStyle released 60 glorious seconds of behind-the-scenes footage from her photo shoot! In the clip, the pop star shows off her lavender hair and high fashion looks for the Bladerunner-inspired spread. To watch the video, head to our Facebook page now (you must “Like” us in order to view). And, for our exclusive interview with Katy Perry, pick up the October issue of InStyle, on newsstands Friday.

