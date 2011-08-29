Katy Perry's Lavender Hair

Hair chameleon Katy Perry revealed her latest shade at last night's MTV Video Music Awards—lavender! It's the hue she and colorist Rita Hazan have been working on over the past few months, which explains Perry's recent transformations from brunet to redhead to blond to pink. "It was such an exciting challenge to custom-create Katy’s colour for her big reveal at the VMAs," Hazan said on her Facebook. "She is a colorist’s dream—always willing to take risks to achieve a groundbreaking look—and it was awesome to be able to realize this goal for her." What do you think of the new color? Tell us in the comments!

See who else dyed their hair in the gallery.

MORE HAIR NEWS:• Our Favorite Summer Haircuts• Try on Your Favorite Celebrity Cuts!