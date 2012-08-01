Katy Perry's Hair Color Rainbow: A Photo Retrospective

Image zoom Jenny Gage; WireImage; APImages; Landov

It’s time for another Katy Perry hair color update! Yes, it seems like we’re always doing these, but that's because she’s always changing up her look. The latest change is her return to a deep sable black, a look she debuted at the Rio de Janeiro premiere of her film Part of Me: 3D (see above right). “Katy has had a full year of color and fun, now she is back to her original look—black and dramatic,” said Rita Hazan, who created many of the singer’s head-turning hues. "It works so well for her because of her pale skin and blue eyes, and she is young. She has an edgy style and it works with her personality and her look." Take a look at all of the singer’s shades by clicking through the gallery. Then tell us: Which of her colors do you love most?

MORE:• Katy Perry and More in Olympic Leotards• Fun Facts About Katy Perry's Tour Costumes• Katy Perry's "Wide Awake" Video