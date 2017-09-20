Katy Perry's Witness Tour Looks Are Out of This World

Katy Perry officially kicked off her highly-anticipated Witness tour with a slew of looks that are just as show-stopping as the actual concert.

On Tuesday night, the singer kicked things off in Montreal, where she performed in an array of crazy good getups. The star gave an obvious nod to Cleopatra in a silver-beaded head piece and bedazzled gown, while a hooded red bodysuit gave off major Red Riding Hood vibes. We thought Perry's most pared-down look of the night came in the form of a crop top and checked trousers until the lights went down. Then, it became clear that her top glowed in the dark—with a "hot" pink graphic to boot—thanks to LED lights.

VIDEO: 10 of Katy Perry’s Best Instagrams

Scroll below to see some of our favorite style moments from Perry's Witness tour opening night.