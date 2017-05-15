Katy Perry's New Album Is Called Witness and It's Getting This Massive Arena Tour

Katy Perry is having quite the week already! The Grammy Award winner not only announced her new album name—Witness—and her upcoming tour dates, but there are reports that she may be a new judge on American Idol.

The show's revival is set to come back in 2018, but Perry is already in talks to be the first judge—according to The Hollywood Reporter. There isn't even a host of the revamp yet, as former host Ryan Seacrest has yet to give the green light, given his new duties on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

This would be major for Perry, who has previously guest judged on The X Factor in the U.K. She reportedly passed on several multi-million-dollar offers to join NBC's The Voice.

The "Chained to the Rhythm" singer announced her new album title Monday morning and it's set to be released next month on June 9.

👁WITNESS 👁THE ALBUM❗THE TOUR❗IT'S ALL HAPPENING❗www.katyperry.com #WITNESSKP A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 15, 2017 at 4:02am PDT

Witness "reflects on the changes in her own life and in the world around her, delivering songs that both challenge and inspire," according to the album's announcement release. Her tour of the same name will kick off on Sept. 6 in Columbus, Ohio, running through a Dec. 20 show in Miami. Then once the new year begins, Perry will be back at it for shows around the country and in Canada through Feb. 5.

That isn't all, as every tour ticket purchase includes a copy of Witness and $1 from every ticket goes to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Tickets will be up for grabs to the general public starting on Monday, May 22 at 10 a.m., with Canadian dates on sale on Friday, May 26 at 10 a.m.

With all of this exciting news, Perry will also be SNL's musical guest on May 20 for the show's season finale.

Here, the Witness tour dates below:

9/7 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

9/9 - Montréal, QE @ Bell Centre

9/12 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

9/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

9/21 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

9/25 - Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

9/29 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/2 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/3 - Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live!: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

10/8 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/15 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/16 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/22 - St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

10/24 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/7 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

11/14 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

11/24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

11/26 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

11/28 - Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

11/29 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

12/1 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

12/2 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

12/4 - Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center

12/6 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

12/9 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

12/10 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

12/12 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

12/15 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

12/17 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

12/20 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

2018 Tour Dates

1/5 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

1/7 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

1/10 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

1/12 - Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

1/14 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

1/19 - Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

1/20 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

1/31 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

2/2 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center at Rose Quarter

2/3 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

2/5 - Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena