Katy Perry Went Back to Blond!

Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic; George Pimentel/WireImage
Caitlin Petreycik
Jul 22, 2011 @ 12:15 pm

Katy Perry returned to her roots! The California Girl is a natural blond (just check out her high school yearbook photo!), and she recently ditched her red strands in favor of a honey shade. Perry has worked every hair color from jet black to Smurf blue, and we can't wait to see how she styles her new look. Tell us, what do you think of the color?

MORE HAIR NEWS:Hair Makeovers of 2011Our Favorite Summer HaircutsRobert Pattinson's New 'Do

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!