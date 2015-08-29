Katy Perry Is Seriously Channeling Boho Vibes in This Tie-Dye Dress

Katy Perry is spending the last weeks of summer soaking up some culture in the Big Apple! The "Teenage Dream" singer was spotted on Friday (Aug. 28) in a flowing bohemian tie-dye summer dress from designer Raquel Allegra (Hillary Duff and Fergie are also fans of the comfy-cool brand). She cinched the breezy dress at her waist with a loose bow, keeping cool in the famous New York City hot, humid, summer days (see, above).

A far cry from her electro-blue hair days, the California Girl is going through a serious boho phase; just see her look down the accessories such as a tribal print purse and understate tan flats. (Although she did add something of a city vibe with her flared sunglasses.) She topped it all off with a matte plum lip and pulled her hair away from her face with a knotted light pink headband.

Splash News

And it looks like her preference for the lounge-y 70s is more than just a passing fancy. A couple days earlier, on Wednesday (Aug. 26), Perry was spotted in a tassel dress on her way to a Broadway show.

RELATED: Katy Perry Unveils Five New Images from Her Colorful Moschino Campaign