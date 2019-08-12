Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream" Video Co-Star Accused Her of Sexual Misconduct

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

It sounds like the set of Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” music video had more of a nightmare-like quality, at least according to the video’s male star, Josh Kloss.

Kloss called his experience working on the video, which recently celebrated its nine-year anniversary, “one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done.”

Image zoom YouTube/KatyPerry

In a lengthy Instagram caption, Kloss recounted a time he brought a friend to meet Perry at a birthday party. “As I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis,” he wrote.

“I made around 650 in total off of teenage dream,” he continued. “I was lorded over by her reps, about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly. And a couple interviews they edited and answered for me.”

Kloss then shared screenshots of emails with Perry’s reps, highlighting the way they controlled his media presence and answers to reporters’ questions. “The fear sticks with you, when you are censored to protect someone else’s image,” he wrote. And this anniversary, and time elapse made me realize hey now is the time to let it out and let it go. Not one more day of hearing ‘How was Katy Perry?’”

Perry has yet to issue a public response.