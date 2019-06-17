This Is Why Katy Perry's Outfit in Taylor Swift's Music Video Looks So Familiar

If there was any doubt as to whether or not Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have really squashed their notorious beef, all of it has been vanquished with Taylor's latest music video — in which Katy makes an appearance.

Early on Monday morning, the music video for Taylor's newest single, "You Need To Calm Down," dropped on Good Morning America, and it featured a cameo from Katy reprising a look she wore to the Met Gala.

Yes, she re-wore the Moschino hamburger outfit she first wore at the Met Gala afterparty in May.

For the music video, though, Katy ditched her afterparty headpiece in favor of an orange hairdo with matching lipstick (we imagine it's hard to move around in a hamburger and unicorn-esque headwear).

Image zoom Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images

Before the video was released, rumors circulated that the two ex-nemeses would kiss in the music video — rumors that Taylor immediately shut down, writing on her Tumblr, "Guys. That is ABSOLUTELY false. To be an ally is to understand the difference between advocating and baiting. Anyone trying to twist this positivity into something it isn’t needs to calm down. It costs zero dollars to not step on our gowns."