Katy Perry Just Gave Us a Glimpse at Her Star-Studded "Swish Swish" Music Video

Katy Perry is really taking the basketball theme of her new hit song "Swish Swish" seriously.

On Monday, the star released a trailer for the track's forthcoming visuals, with some A-list celebrities hitting the court. The Dave Meyers-directed teaser shows the singer sporting a jersey in a friendly game, dubbed "the hottest mess in history," as The Tigers's team captain. Their opponents? The Sheep, with Terry Crews taking the lead as coach, opting for a blonde wig and mustache.

Molly Shannon hilariously plays opposite of Crews as the Tigers's instructor, while NBA star Bill Walton and NFL commentator Rich Eisen bring an authentic sports edge to the video with game announcing roles.

🏀🤷🏼‍♀❗COUNTDOWN TO CATASTROPHE ❗🤷🏼‍♀🏀#swishswish #thisweek 🔥@nickiminaj 🔥 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:11am PDT

Other celebrity appearances include, Jenna Ushkowitz, Stranger Things's Gaten Matarazzo, and Nicki Minaj. Though the "Anaconda" singer doesn't make her debut in the preview, we're sure she will serve up some fierce competition in the full-length video.

RELATED: Katy Perry Is Bringing Noah Cyrus Along for the Witness Tour

The official visuals for "Swish Swish" will be released this week, and we're waiting with bated breath to see the game's final outcome!