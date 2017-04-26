Katy Perry's Single Art for "Bon Appétit" Will Make You Hungry for More

Katy Perry fans are going to eat this right up.

After teasing her new single by sharing a recipe for the "World’s Best Cherry Pie" yesterday, the cover art for the tune has arrived—and it is giving us a very sweet taste of what's to come from the star. After weeks of speculation, the 32-year-old finally confirmed that "Bon Appétit" will be the next single from her highly-anticipated fifth album. The delicious track follows her smash lead single "Chained to the Rhythm," and it will be released this Friday.

Perry announced the news via an image that she shared on her Twitter and Instagram accounts with the single's cover art, which she simply captioned: "Compliments of the chef: 4.28.17." The layout features the singer's head on a plate surrounded by an assortment of colorful fruits and three tattooed arms that belong to hip-hop trio Migos, who will be featured on the tasty track.

Something else KatyCats can look forward to? Perry is set to appear as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on May 20.