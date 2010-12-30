Katy Perry’s Scented Concerts, Snow Damages Post-Holiday Shopping and More!

1. Katy Perry wants to create an aroma for the concerts on her upcoming tour. We don't normally like how stadiums smell, but now, maybe! [CocoPerez]

2. The backlash of a winter wonderland: This week's Northeast blizzard may have cost retailers touting post-holiday sales upwards of $1 billion. [WWD]

3. Lip art is getting fancy with floral and animal designs. Why let your nails have all the fun? [Styleite]

4. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's little sister Elizabeth is making her big screen debut at Sundance. Look out! [Elle]

5. Check out the new Splendid Littles collaboration line with Target. The label is loved by Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's daughter Violet. [Racked]

6. Missed Nicki Minaj's sold-out Pink Friday MAC lipstick? The singer tweeted that it might be re-issued. [Twitter/NickiMinaj]