Katy Perry’s Early Love of Leopard Print

Katy Perry (pictured here last year) is often spotted in leopard print, and now we know why: Her love affair with the animal pattern started in sixth grade, when her mom gave her a vintage leopard-print coat for Christmas. "You know how everybody wears [their new] clothes back after Christmas? I got made fun of super bad because it’s really warm in California. I didn’t need a fake leopard coat!" Perry told JustJared.com. "But I knew I was doing something good, or something right, because all the hot moms would pull up to pick up their kids, and be like, 'Um, where did you get your coat?'" Oh, Katy—always ahead of the curve!

