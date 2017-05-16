Watch Katy Perry Squirm While Playing "Who'd You Rather?"
Katy Perry is single and ready to mingle! The pop star recently stopped by Ellen DeGeneres's daytime talk show to talk everything from her bold new hairstyle to rumors she'll be joining the judges' panel on the new American Idol reboot (which she expertly danced around). And after a brief discussion regarding her current relationship status, DeGeneres set out to find Perry someone to "have that consensual adult time with" with a round of "Would You Perry Me?"
"It's 'Who'd You Rather?' but it's a clever title so we just decided to change it to that," DeGeneres noted.
"If you answer honestly, I will donate $10,000 for the Boys & Girls Club," she added, upping the stakes.
In the first match, she was asked to choose between Harry Styles and Zac Efron. "Harry!" Perry chirped.
Next, Kit Harington popped up next to Styles. Perry chose the former One Direction member again without hesitation. "I love that new record!" she added definitively.
DeGeneres went on to tease the "Roar" singer with six more heartthrobs: Chris Pine, Leonardo DiCaprio, Chance the Rapper, Chris Martin, Tom Hiddleston, and Prince Harry. At one point, an exasperated Perry asked, "What if I've, like, actually kissed many of these people already?" which got some well-deserved hoots from the crowd.
In the end, the choices proved too much for the 32-year-old. "Can't I have them both at the same time?" she asked when forced to decide between Hiddleston and Prince Harry.
"You're an adult you can have them both," DeGeneres conceded before awarding the excited singer with a $10,000 for the Boys & Girls Club.
Watch Perry play "Who'd You Rather?" in the video above.