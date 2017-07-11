Katy Perry Found the Perfect Pink One-Piece for Her Italian Vacation—and It’s Still in Stock

Olivia Bahou
Jul 11, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Katy Perry is currently living her best life on vacation in Italy, and while she’s taking time off from performing on stage, her ultra-feminine style still won’t quit. The pop star was spotted visiting the Blue Grotto in Capri in a pink leopard-print one-piece that every girly girl needs in their wardrobe.

The Stella McCartney swimsuit ($245; net-a-porter.com) also features a pretty one-shoulder neckline that exposes your right clavicle, and the sculpting stretch fabric hugs your curves just right. Perry polished off her sleek beachside look with a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses, and slicked back her short blonde hair (probably with the help of some seawater).

If you’re into the one-shoulder shape but not a huge fan of the color pink, shop a similar, more neutral suit here. And if $245 is a little too steep for you to spend on a swimsuit, here’s a similar style for a fraction of the price.

Kudos to Perry for sticking to her signature style—even in nothing but a swimsuit.

