Katy Perry Found the Perfect Pink One-Piece for Her Italian Vacation—and It’s Still in Stock

Katy Perry is currently living her best life on vacation in Italy, and while she’s taking time off from performing on stage, her ultra-feminine style still won’t quit. The pop star was spotted visiting the Blue Grotto in Capri in a pink leopard-print one-piece that every girly girl needs in their wardrobe.

The Stella McCartney swimsuit ($245; net-a-porter.com) also features a pretty one-shoulder neckline that exposes your right clavicle, and the sculpting stretch fabric hugs your curves just right. Perry polished off her sleek beachside look with a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses, and slicked back her short blonde hair (probably with the help of some seawater).

Backgrid

If you’re into the one-shoulder shape but not a huge fan of the color pink, shop a similar, more neutral suit here. And if $245 is a little too steep for you to spend on a swimsuit, here’s a similar style for a fraction of the price.

Kudos to Perry for sticking to her signature style—even in nothing but a swimsuit.