Katy Perry: Part of Me: Fun Facts About the Costumes!

Katy Perry: Part of Me hits theaters today! To celebrate, we caught up with the pop star at the film's Hollywood premiere to get the inside scoop on her sugar-coated tour looks. "I always stayed true to myself and I was always looking for a bargain," Perry told InStyle.com of her stage style evolution. "All the costumes that you see in the movie are collaborative with my stylist Johnny Wujek (inset), who you also see in the movie." Click through the gallery for fun facts about Perry's California Dreams tour looks, which are highlighted in Katy Perry: Part of Me. And tell us, which costume is your favorite?

— Lindzi Scharf