Bikini-Clad Katy Perry Goes Paddle Boarding in Italy—Sans Naked Orlando Bloom

Olivia Bahou
Jul 14, 2017 @ 5:15 pm
It was the paddle boarding session seen 'round the world: Katy Perry sitting cross-legged in front in a strapless bikini while her boyfriend at the time, Orlando Bloom, paddled behind her—totally nude.

Perry joked that she needed a “lot of therapy” after the photos went viral, but it seems that the publicity hasn’t scared her off of the activity because the pop star was spotted paddle boarding once again while on vacation in Italy Thursday afternoon. And she wore yet another cute bikini for the occasion.

Backgrid

The singer showed off her toned bod in a now sold-out $530 plum Eres two-piece with gold accents (shop similar styles from the brand here). Perry polished off her low-key look with a bucket hat, black shades, and gold hoop earrings while showing her skill on the board in the Mediterranean Sea.

The singer has been enjoying a low-key vacation in Italy in a series of chic bathing suits. Earlier this week, she was seen in a pink leopard-print Stella McCartney one-piece with a pretty one-shoulder neckline ($245; net-a-porter.com).

Baby, you’re a firework in those swimsuits.

