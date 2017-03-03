Keep Those Victim-Villain Labels Away from Katy Perry's Breakup

Katy Perry has 140 characters for those passing judgment on her recent split from boyfriend Orlando Bloom.

"HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017," she tweeted on Thursday. "U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!"

Earlier this week the stars confirmed in a joint statement from their reps made to People, that they were taking a break after more than a year of dating "Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," they shared late Tuesday.

And on Thursday Perry debuted a platinum pixie cut. The singer revealed her bold breakover on Snapchat, stating "I feel free."

Bloom, 40, and the 32-year-old "Chained to the Rhythm" singer, reportedly started dating in January 2016, when they were spotted looking particularly friendly in photos from the Golden Globes.