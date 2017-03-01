Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Announce Their Split

Just when we were sure that this year was shaping up to be better than 2016 with its slew of celebrity splits, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have announced that they are going their separate ways.

The stars confirmed they are taking a break in a joint statement from their reps made to People. "Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," they shared late Tuesday.

Bloom, 40, and Perry, 32, reportedly started dating in January 2016, when they appeared to hit things off at the Golden Globes, before they quickly became #RelationshipGoals.

The split may come as a surprise to many since the former lovebirds posed together this past weekend at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party. And Bloom took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of him cuddling up to Perry's adorable pup.

Busy schedules may be to blame for the former couple's split, as the "Chained to the Rhythm" songstress is taking time to promote her new music while Bloom just came back from a humanitarian trip to West Africa for UNICEF. In other words, we're hoping this heart-breaking separation is only temporary.