Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Reunite to Go Paddle Boarding—Wearing Swimsuits This Time

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced their split back in March, but the evidence is stacking up that these two may have rekindled their romance. On Sunday, the exes were spotted paddle boarding together once more—this time in Perry’s hometown of Santa Barbara, Calif.

The former couple engaged in some fun in the surf, though this time Bloom was wearing his swim trunks and the two took separate paddle boards into the water, as shown in a photo published by Celebrity WotNot. Both went incognito in hats and sunglasses, but Perry couldn’t be missed in her Solid and Striped bikini top ($51; backcountry.com) and bottoms ($55; backcountry.com). (If they’re sold out in your size, shop more styles from the brand here.)

Last summer, the couple was famously photographed paddle boarding, and Bloom was letting it all hang out—literally: He had left his swim trunks on the beach. Perry later quipped that he had wanted “to show off for all the people back at shore.”

The two split in March, but sparked reconciliation rumors in mid-August when they were spotted canoodling at an Ed Sheeran concert. “Well, you know, I think people are in and out of your life,” Perry said on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mashup last month. “It’s nice to keep people you love around you.”

“When you get older, lines get blurred,” she added. “And you know what, I’m really busy. I’m about to go on tour for another year.”

Sounds like we’ll have to wait and see just how this rekindled romance plays out.