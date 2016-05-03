Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Wore Matching Tamagotchis to the Met Gala

Hayley Spencer
May 03, 2016

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom took us back to the '90s with their Met Gala ensembles Monday night. While the majority of stars took the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" theme literally, with a slew of silver, shiny gowns and LED light-lit dresses making their way down the red carpet, Bloom and Perry gave us a major throwback moment with their subtle nod to the dress code. The couple of the moment accessorized by attaching Tamagotchis to their outfits.

Perry wore a velvet Prada gown adorned with numerous charms including roses and keys, but among them, eagle-eyed fans will have noticed the '90s toy dangling from her waist.

Bloom matched her look by wearing one tacked to the pocket of his burgundy tuxedo jacket.

Ahead of the event, Perry told People of her costume: "I've had two Tamagotchis located in Connecticut and I just feel a little like ... like I'm in tech but I'm not playing your game," joking "But I've been keeping these bitches alive since '96."

These two definitely get points for originality

