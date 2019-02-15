Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Got Engaged on Valentine's Day

Congratulations are in order!

Orlando Bloom, 42, chose the most romantic day of the year to propose to girlfriend Katy Perry, 34 — and she said yes!

Image zoom Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Both parties ~sort of~ shared the news on Instagram — the “Roar” singer posted a shot of the tops of her and Bloom’s heads, a flower-shaped ring with a hot pink stone and diamond petals circling her finger, the caption teasing “full bloom.” The Pirates of the Caribbean star posted the same photo, his caption arguably more cryptic: “Lifetimes.”

Perry’s mom, Mary Hudson, stepped in to clear up the confusion, posting a series of photos of the couple on Facebook with the caption “Look who got engaged on Valentine’s Day!”

The unlikely duo have been dating on-and-off since early 2016, when photos of them flirting at a Golden Globes after-party nearly broke the Internet.

This will be the second marriage for each of them — Bloom split from model Miranda Kerr (with whom he shares an 8-year-old son) in 2013, and Perry finalized her divorce from comedian Russell Brand in 2012.