Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Got Engaged on Valentine's Day
You have to see the singer's flower-inspired engagement ring!
Congratulations are in order!
Orlando Bloom, 42, chose the most romantic day of the year to propose to girlfriend Katy Perry, 34 — and she said yes!
Both parties ~sort of~ shared the news on Instagram — the “Roar” singer posted a shot of the tops of her and Bloom’s heads, a flower-shaped ring with a hot pink stone and diamond petals circling her finger, the caption teasing “full bloom.” The Pirates of the Caribbean star posted the same photo, his caption arguably more cryptic: “Lifetimes.”
Perry’s mom, Mary Hudson, stepped in to clear up the confusion, posting a series of photos of the couple on Facebook with the caption “Look who got engaged on Valentine’s Day!”
The unlikely duo have been dating on-and-off since early 2016, when photos of them flirting at a Golden Globes after-party nearly broke the Internet.
This will be the second marriage for each of them — Bloom split from model Miranda Kerr (with whom he shares an 8-year-old son) in 2013, and Perry finalized her divorce from comedian Russell Brand in 2012.