Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Hung Out at an Ed Sheeran Concert

Maybe love in Hollywood isn't dead, after all. Former flames Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom gave us a glimmer of hope six months after calling it quits when they were spotted together at an Ed Sheeran concert in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

According to People, the one-time lovebirds, who were allegedly kissing and holding hands during the British crooner's set, twinned in black baseball caps. Perry enhanced her casual cool look with a leather mini skirt, fishnet tights, and a red bomber jacket for her evening out, as evidenced by fan footage taken at the event.

Here's Katy Perry exiting the concert last night. Orlando was walking right behind in the group of friends! I should've posted this 1 first pic.twitter.com/GYNnx8Kj0l — M. Valencia (@_monthse) August 13, 2017

"They definitely seemed like they're back together," an eyewitness during the show reported to E! News. They cuddled most of the night. She sat on his lap most of the night and shared kisses. They looked like they were having the time of their lives."

The cozy reunion comes after the pair cited that they were "taking respectful, loving space" in February, but they left the door open, mentioning that getting back together in the future could be a possibility.

Can we please make a Katy and Orlando reconciliation happen ASAP?