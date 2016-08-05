Katy Perry's Official Music Video for Olympic Anthem "Rise" Is Here—Watch It Now

The official music video for Katy Perry's Rio Olympics Anthem, "Rise," has landed. After some teasing earlier this week, Perry finally released the full video in all of its action-packed glory Thursday—just in time for the opening ceremony of the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

"Through the blood, sweat (lots of it), and tears, we keep rising," Perry wrote on Instagram. "Finally, my new video for #RISE."

Through the blood, sweat (lots of it), and tears, we keep rising 💪🏼 Finally, my new video for #RISE. Link in bio! A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Aug 4, 2016 at 5:05pm PDT

In the video (above) Perry fights with a parachute strapped to her back and struggles to untangle herself and take off in a variety of unforgiving landscapes. From an abandoned airplane hanger to a rocky desert where she finds herself hanging off a cliff, and eventually into a crystal-blue lake she battles to get airborne. And then after one final sprint towards a cliff, she finds herself rising into the air.

"Now more than ever there is a need for our world to unite," Perry said when she first unveiled the new anthem. "I know that together, we can rise above the fear in our country around the world, and I can't think of a better example coming up than the Olympic athletes as they gather together in Rio with their strength and fearlessness to remind us how we all can come together with the resolve to be the best that we can be."

RELATED: Katy Perry Releases the Surprise Rio Olympics Anthem "Rise"

Watch the entire video above and tune in to the opening ceremony for the 2016 Rio Olympics tonight at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.