Katy Perry on If Her Album Has a "Bad Blood" Response Track

It’s no secret that Katy Perry isn't a member of Taylor Swift’s girl squad. The public has been aware of the artists' rift since 2014, when Swift shared the meaning behind the song “Bad Blood” in an interview with Rolling Stone.

With Perry’s first album in four years coming out in several weeks, Entertainment Weekly asked everyone’s No. 1 burning question: Will it contain a response to Swift’s "Bad Blood"?

At first, Perry’s reply was very diplomatic. “ Well, that’s not my question to answer—if [the song's] about me," she says. "I think [my new album] is a very empowered record. There is no one thing that’s calling out any one person.”

But as the interview continued, she offered a more ambiguous answer. While Perry is all for women's empowerment, she warned that no one—meaning no single person in particular—should cross her.

“One thing to note is: You can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone," she says. "And that’s not to any one person and don’t quote me that it is, because it’s not. It’s not about that. Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period end of story."

She then continues: “But, let me say this: Everything has a reaction or a consequence so don’t forget about that, OK, honey. We got to keep it real, honey.”

And Perry reiterates that the album is not about other people. "This record is about me being seen and heard so that I can see and hear everyone else! It’s not even about me! It’s about everything that I see out there that I digest. I think there’s a healing in it for me and vulnerability. If people want to connect and be healed and feel vulnerable and feel empowered and strong, God bless, and here it is.”

Conclusion: We'll just have to wait for the album to drop to get our answer—hopefully soon!