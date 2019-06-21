Orlando Bloom's Fiancée Katy Perry and Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr Are Hanging Out Without Him

You won’t hear Katy Perry poetically comparing Miranda Kerr to an expired coupon anytime soon. Though both the singer and model are/were romantically involved with Orlando Bloom, there’s nothing but love between Perry and her “sissy.”

Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Dave Benett/Getty Images for Space NK

Kerr, who was married to Bloom between 2010 and 2013 and shares 8-year-old son Flynn with the actor, hosted an event for her skincare line, Kora Organics, in Malibu on Thursday evening. Naturally, a few famous friends came out to support the Australian model and entrepreneur, including Perry.

“KORA-grats on an illuminating vitamin c packed to perfection product -The #Nonibrightserum @mirandakerr @koraorganics (also, love u sissy),” the hitmaker captioned a photo of herself in a peach-colored suit dress posing with Kerr in a hot pink minidress.

Kerr, who’s been married to Snapchat CEO and co-founder Evan Spiegel since 2017, is currently expecting her third child (and second with Spiegel). Their son, Hart Spiegel, turned 1-year-old this past May.

Perry and Bloom got engaged this past Valentine’s Day.

