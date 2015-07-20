Katy Perry Visits Mariah Carey's Las Vegas Show—See the Double-Diva Moment

Katy Perry is among the most powerful women in the world and last night the star united with another music titan: Mariah Carey. The spectacular double-diva moment took place at Carey's residency at Las Vegas's Caesars Palace, where Perry posed with the R&B queen in a baby blue deep-V slip dress paired with a matching purple stole and furry pink shoes. Of course, Carey radiated in a black sequin-lined number as the two singers posed for pictures and gleamed in front of the step and repeat.

moments. A video posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jul 20, 2015 at 12:29am PDT

“Moments,” Perry captioned the below video of the two sharing a meaningful encounter:

The star of this year’s H&M holiday campaign may be the leader of her Katy Cats, the phrase she uses to describe her most beloved fans, but that didn’t stop her from pronouncing the fact that she’s definitely a Lambily, aka a member of Carey’s army, in the shot below.

lambily 4lyfe. A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jul 20, 2015 at 12:09am PDT

So does this mean we should expect a pop mash up from the two? We can only hope so.

