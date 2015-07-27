Katy Perry Is Selling Her New Fragrance on Twitter—and Here's How to Get It

Katy Perry is certainly a force to be reckoned with on Twitter (ask Taylor Swift), but now, she's using the social platform to expand her reign in the beauty world. As if it weren't exciting enough that the star has just launched her newest fragrance, Mad Potion, you can score a bottle without even leaving your timeline—not to mention, brag about your purchase in 140 characters or less. All you have to do? Follow the @KatyPerryPopUp account, hit Twitter's brand-new "Buy" button, and it's all yours for $30. If you prefer to sample the decadent peony, vanilla orchid, jasmine, and musk blend in person, Perry will also be tweeting out in-store locations where you can pick up a bottle.

Seven seems to be an especially lucky number in the fragrance realm lately—Mad Potion is Perry's seventh perfume to date, and her newest spritzer is just on the heels of the launches from both Nicki Minaj and Rihanna, who both just launched their seventh scents, respectively. If that doesn't sound like a hit single to start praying to the music gods for, we don't know what is.

