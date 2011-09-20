Katy Perry is InStyle’s October cover girl! In this issue, we catch up with the pop queen to talk about her enchanting life, from her always-delicious red carpet style (“I kind of use this inner dial: Either I turn it up or down), to down time with hubby Russell Brand (on having kids: “Not yet, I think if you’re married, it’s often in your future”), to her secret to having it all (hint: stand your ground). “I’m not going to sit and be steamrolled,” she says. “I am full of unicorns and Care Bears 99 percent of the time, but don’t open Pandora’s Box of that other 1 percent—because it’s there!” One fun thing you'll learn: Her always-perfect makeup is a work of magic—on tour, it gets applied while she’s dozing off. “I ordered a special chair from the dentist so I can lie back and wake up looking like a million bucks—I call it my Sleeping Beauty makeup.” For more of our exclusive interview with Katy Perry, pick up the new October issue of InStyle, on newsstands Friday.

Cover: Emanuel Ungaro dress, Louis Vuitton belt, Deborah Pagani, Diamond in the Rough, and Jennifer Fisher jewelry. Photo: Miu Mui dress, Adeler earrings.

