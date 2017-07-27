The MTV Video Music Awards Landed a Major Host for 2017: Katy Perry

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards have landed a major new host: Katy Perry. The “Swish Swish” singer announced on Twitter that she’ll take the helm of the major award show.

“I’ve been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson,” Perry said in a release. “Come Aug. 27, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids.”

Along with hosting the show, Perry is also one of the top nominees, tying The Weeknd in second place with five nods, and she’ll bring her new music to the stage as a performer. “We’re thrilled to have global phenomenon Katy Perry as a host and a performer at the 2017 VMAs,” Bruce Gillmer, head of music and music talent at Viacom said in a release. “She is at the forefront of music culture and the perfect person to anchor this year’s show, which promises to be one of the most diverse and music-filled in VMA history.”

The VMAs took a step toward inclusion this year by saying goodbye to the former Best Female Video and Best Male Video categories, combining them both into “Artist of the Year.”

No word yet on whether Taylor Swift will be in attendance to watch Perry host the show. The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.