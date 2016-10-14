Katy Perry Glows in a Sparkling Ensemble to Award a $50,000 Scholarship

With the spirit and sparkle of generosity, Katy Perry glowed at the Staples for Students Winners VIP Celebration on Thursday for a reception to honor the lucky winners of an education-based sweepstakes.

The politically and socially active superstar rolled up to the Los Angeles event on Thursday in a black and gold ensemble that leaned toward the conservative save for a flash of sequins that embellished the bodice.

The Roar singer gave her ensemble a dark base by wearing a black turtleneck under the plunging sequined Max Mara dress, which also bore a beige pencil skirt with black and white panel accents, for a truly dynamic and fiery getup.

Perry wore her raven-hued mane pin straight and parted down the middle to create a symmetry that flowed throughout the look. The singer complemented her dark strands with a set of gleaming gold earrings and a small nose ring and finished off her look with a pair of medium brown pumps and a black manicure.

Katy, you’re a firework.