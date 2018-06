Katy Perry embraced her role as the voice of Smurfette in The Smurfs by wearing a bedazzled corset of her character by The Blonds to the New York premiere of the film yesterday. “You made it smurftastic!" the singer Tweeted at the designers. She also accessorized with blue Louboutins and amazing Smurf nails (check out the photo here). Click through to see Heidi Klum, Olivia Wilde, and more at this weekend's hottest events!