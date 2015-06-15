Katy Perry Unveils Five New Images from Her Colorful Moschino Campaign

Katy Perry is on a high-fashion roll. Last week the superstar revealed that she was the new face of Moschino's fall/winter 2015 campaign, and now her full set of hip-hop-inspired ads is here.

Perry shared a series of images from her campaign for the brand on Instagram today, and they are just as bold, bright, and beautiful as you'd expect. Shot by famed fashion photographers Inez and Vinoodh and styled by Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, the snaps feature the singer in a variety of colorful looks by the Italian fashion house—Perry wears everything from a graffiti ball gown to an oversize puffer coat.

Check out all of Katy Perry's ads for Moschino below.

❤THE FACE OF MOSCHINO❤️ A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jun 10, 2015 at 9:00am PDT

KATY x MOSCHINO #2 A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jun 15, 2015 at 7:01am PDT

KATY x MOSCHINO #3 A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jun 15, 2015 at 8:00am PDT

KATY x MOSCHINO #4 A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jun 15, 2015 at 9:00am PDT

KATY x MOSCHINO #5 A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jun 15, 2015 at 10:00am PDT

KATY x MOSCHINO #6 A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jun 15, 2015 at 11:00am PDT

