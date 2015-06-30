Katy Perry Celebrates Her Forbes Cover With an Empowering Feminist Statement

On Monday, Forbes announced its 2015 list of the 100 highest-paid entertainers in the world, with Katy Perry gracing the cover of the accompanying issue of the magazine. The singer, who came in third place with earnings of $135 million over the past 12 months, was crowned “America’s Pop Expert” by the magazine, a title she’s proud of. She shared a photo of the cover along with an empowering caption.

"Before accepting the offer to be on the cover of Forbes, I was told that a lot of women have previously shied away from doing it," she wrote on her Instagram. "I wondered if it was because they thought socially it would look like they were flaunting or bragging or it wasn't a humble decision. Ladies, there is a difference between being humble and working hard to see the fruits of your labor blossom, and your dreams realized. Hopefully this cover can be an inspiration to women out there that it's okay to be proud of hard earned success and that there is no shame in being a boss." Here, here!

A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jun 29, 2015 at 6:59pm PDT

RELATED: Katy Perry Unveils 5 New Images From Her Moschino Campaign

And of course, Perry took time to celebrate this achievement. "Also... don't think that I didn't celebrate this moment by going straight to Taco Bell and getting my crunch wrap supreme," she finished. Sounds like a party we can get on board with.

RELATED: Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, and More Rank Amongst Forbes Highest-Paid Celebs of 2015