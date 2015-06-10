Katy Perry Is the New Face of Moschino

Forget dancing sharks and the enormous lion she rode during Super Bowl XLIX’s halftime show in February: Katy Perry has ditched her cartoony antics, for the time being, to channel her best version of '90s bling as the new face of Moschino’s hip-hop-inspired fall 2015 campaign.

The “This Is How We Do” singer took to Instagram this morning to share the first shot. According to Perry’s tags, the image (above) was shot by designer-favorites Inez and Vinoodh and was pieced together by an artist known for her over accessorized style, Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele. Perry sports a freshly chopped black pixie cut and rocks a high-waisted pencil skirt paired with an over-the-shoulder gold-trimmed patchwork denim jacket on top of a gold leather bra.

It’s not surprising to see Jeremy Scott, Moschino’s creative director, chose the pop star as his muse. Perry often frequents the shows of both the Italian brand and Scott’s namesake, and the two arrived hand-in-hand (Perry in one of the graffiti-splattered Moschino finale dresses) at this year’s Met Gala. So will Madonna, Scott’s other date at the ball, also make an appearance in front of the lens? We can’t wait to see more shots.

