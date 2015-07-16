Katy Perry Is the Face of H&M's Holiday 2015 Campaign

Although it's the middle of summer, Katy Perry is about to get you very excited for the cooler seasons. H&M announced today that the pop sensation will star in its holiday 2015 campaign.

As a loyal fan of the brand, Perry could not be more excited about the gig. "H&M was one of the places where I first began cultivating my personal style. I have continued to love integrating H&M pieces into my wardrobe throughout the years," she said in a statement. "I can't wait for you to see the world we created with Jonas Åkerlund and Dan Jackson." The campaign's ads will debut in November.

The "Roar" singer also shared the big news on Instagram with an adorable photo of herself in a chunky sweater and festive red bow:

Perry follows in the footsteps of past H&M campaign stars Beyoncé and Gisele Bündchen as well as David Beckham, who is working with the brand on a campaign of his own.

