Wait, Did Katy Perry Just End Her Feud With Taylor Swift?!

This could be huge, fam!

As you might know, pop star Katy Perry has been live-streaming her weekend to promote her upcoming album, Witness, and something major happened during her live video yesterday. The 32-year-old singer was doing an interview with Arianna Huffington when she straight up apologized to Taylor Swift, essentially asking for an end to the multi-year feud between the two superstars.

ICYMI, Perry and Swift have some pretty public beef between them, and it all started a few years ago when Perry allegedly "stole" some of Swift's backup dancers. The drama exploded in 2014, when Swift released her song "Bad Blood," which many fans took to be about Perry.

The two singers have been on bad terms ever since, but it looks like Perry is ready to extend an olive branch. In her interview yesterday, the "Swish Swish" singer said she's "ready to let it go."

"I forgive her, and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her, and I think it's actually... I think it's time," Perry said, according to the source.

"There are bigger fish to fry, and there are bigger problems in the world," Perry continued. "I love her and I want the best for her, and I think she's a fantastic songwriter, and like, I think that if we both, her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go, like, 'Yeah, we can do this.'"

So far, Perry's livestream has been full of major revelations, including some real talk about her struggles with mental health. You can tell she's trying to keep it 100 for her fans, and she gets major kudos for that!

This weekend may have been a turning point for the Perry-Swift relationship, and now we just have to wait and see how Swift responds. Fingers crossed.