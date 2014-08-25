Katy Perry Dresses Like Britney Spears in All-Denim Gown at the 2014 VMAs!

The MTV Video Music Awards show is known for more than a few red carpet shenanigans, and this year's version didn't disappoint. Just as the audio went out on the show programming, Katy Perry made her big entrance with on-and-off beau Riff Raff. Aside from good timing, Perry really dished up fashion to talk about-- in a floor-length denim Versace gown!

As an equally jean-clad Riff Raff chimed in: it's a tribute to none other than the famous (or infamous, depending on your fashion taste) all-denim coordinated looks worn by Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the 2001 American Music Awards.

It turns out the outfits were more than a random spoof. It all started on Twitter, when on Aug. 22, Spears posted an uncanny Woody Woodpecker impression on Twitter and Instagram that Perry said was "the best thing I've seen all day."

Spears responded by challenging Perry: "@katyperry You're up next. #Noexcuses. You have 24 hours to do your best impression." Perry Tweeted back she would reveal her best impression in spectacular fashion: "@britneyspears I'll show u my best impression on the red carpet at the VMA's tomorrow... Wait for it bb."

Though Perry went with a patchwork design, while Riff Raff ratcheted up the bling, the looks were spot-on without being exact copies. We'd say Perry really stepped up to the plate!

